Bellway come to the aid of Cottenham village youth football team by providing them with a new kit

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY Archant

A football team in Cottenham has scored a new kit thanks to a local housebuilder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cottenham United Colts received their striking new kit from Bellway, which has sponsored the under 12s girls' team.

Bellway is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at its nearby Bower Place development, off Oakington Road.

David Burkett, lead coach at the club, said: “We are very grateful for this kind donation from Bellway.

“The girls are so pleased with their new kits, and they have been extremely excited to wear them on the pitch.

“This club has given so many children the chance to play football, and donations such as this one help us to continue to offer them this opportunity.”

Elaine Brown, sales manager for Bellway Homes, said: “Cottenham United Colts is a key part of the community in the village, so we are really pleased to be able to provide the girls' team with new kits.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to supporting local groups within the areas in which we build new homes, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the club.”