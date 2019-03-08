Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bellway come to the aid of Cottenham village youth football team by providing them with a new kit

PUBLISHED: 16:44 15 April 2019

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY

Archant

A football team in Cottenham has scored a new kit thanks to a local housebuilder.

Cottenham United Colts received their striking new kit from Bellway, which has sponsored the under 12s girls' team.

Bellway is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at its nearby Bower Place development, off Oakington Road.

David Burkett, lead coach at the club, said: “We are very grateful for this kind donation from Bellway.

“The girls are so pleased with their new kits, and they have been extremely excited to wear them on the pitch.

“This club has given so many children the chance to play football, and donations such as this one help us to continue to offer them this opportunity.”

Elaine Brown, sales manager for Bellway Homes, said: “Cottenham United Colts is a key part of the community in the village, so we are really pleased to be able to provide the girls' team with new kits.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to supporting local groups within the areas in which we build new homes, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the club.”

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Bellway come to the aid of Cottenham village youth football team by providing them with a new kit

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY

Sporting lunch in Ely will give major funding boost to promising young East Cambridgeshire athlete Maisey Snaith

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED

Skydiving Ely work colleagues take the leap to raise money for rescue dog Asha

Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, who both work at Tesco in Ely, took part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Action over street based violence in Cambridgeshire as police chief speaks of ‘heart breaking cases’ where young people have been stabbed to death

Supt Jon Hutchinson (right) with police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite. Supt Hutchinson has revealed details of how Cambs Police has created a new priority about street based violence. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists