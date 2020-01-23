NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Back-to-back home wins for rejuvenated Soham Town Rangers

Soham Town Rangers are buzzing again - thanks to back-to-back home wins.

The rejuvenated Greens beat AFC Sudbury 1-0 last Saturday and followed up with a 3-0 triumph against Basildon United on Tuesday night.

The quick double at Julius Martin Lane - which allowed them to claim successive wins for the first time since August - has launched Rangers back into mid-table in the BetVictor North Division.

Assistant boss Erkan Okay said: "We massively needed a couple of good results.

"We had four home games in a row and getting nothing from the first two made the last two even more important.

"It's not just the fact we have picked up six points that has pleased us - it's also the way we performed in both games.

"The desire, the work-rate, the togetherness and the application were all second to none and we showed plenty of quality as well.

"And to come away with two clean sheets is another added bonus.

"We've had a tough time and while we're nowhere near safe by any means, these two wins have given us the hope and belief that we can kick on and finish the season well.

"The squad is looking strong again and hopefully we can continue on a roll."

Cameron Watson provided the only goal against AFC Sudbury early in the second half. He rifled in from close range after a corner from Ryan Auger dropped into his path.

Rangers then seized the initiative early on against strugglers Basildon as Jordan Patrick pounced for his first goal in Greens colours after just seven minutes.

The wideman, who is on a dual registration deal from St Ives Town, struck after Tom Newman was denied.

Toby Andrews doubled the Soham lead midway through the first half but they were twice reliant on the woodwork to keep them ahead.

They eventually sealed the points with six minutes to go as the returning Jonny Kaye delivered for leading scorer Sam Mulready to head his 15th goal of the season.

Soham also drafted in full-back Dan Bucciero on dual registration to face Basildon after another borrowed player, Jake Kerins, was recalled by Biggleswade Town.

Rangers will aim to continue their revival this Saturday when heading to Canvey Island, 3pm.

They suffered a controversial 3-1 home defeat at the hands of the Essex side earlier this month when Callum Russell and Alfie Connor were both sent off.

Left-back Alex Brown has left Rangers to rejoin former club Ely City.