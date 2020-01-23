Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Back-to-back home wins for rejuvenated Soham Town Rangers

PUBLISHED: 08:56 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 23 January 2020

Cameron Watson scored the only goal as Soham Town Rangers beat AFC Sudbury last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Cameron Watson scored the only goal as Soham Town Rangers beat AFC Sudbury last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Archant

Soham Town Rangers are buzzing again - thanks to back-to-back home wins.

The rejuvenated Greens beat AFC Sudbury 1-0 last Saturday and followed up with a 3-0 triumph against Basildon United on Tuesday night.

The quick double at Julius Martin Lane - which allowed them to claim successive wins for the first time since August - has launched Rangers back into mid-table in the BetVictor North Division.

Assistant boss Erkan Okay said: "We massively needed a couple of good results.

"We had four home games in a row and getting nothing from the first two made the last two even more important.

"It's not just the fact we have picked up six points that has pleased us - it's also the way we performed in both games.

"The desire, the work-rate, the togetherness and the application were all second to none and we showed plenty of quality as well.

"And to come away with two clean sheets is another added bonus.

"We've had a tough time and while we're nowhere near safe by any means, these two wins have given us the hope and belief that we can kick on and finish the season well.

You may also want to watch:

"The squad is looking strong again and hopefully we can continue on a roll."

Cameron Watson provided the only goal against AFC Sudbury early in the second half. He rifled in from close range after a corner from Ryan Auger dropped into his path.

Rangers then seized the initiative early on against strugglers Basildon as Jordan Patrick pounced for his first goal in Greens colours after just seven minutes.

The wideman, who is on a dual registration deal from St Ives Town, struck after Tom Newman was denied.

Toby Andrews doubled the Soham lead midway through the first half but they were twice reliant on the woodwork to keep them ahead.

They eventually sealed the points with six minutes to go as the returning Jonny Kaye delivered for leading scorer Sam Mulready to head his 15th goal of the season.

Soham also drafted in full-back Dan Bucciero on dual registration to face Basildon after another borrowed player, Jake Kerins, was recalled by Biggleswade Town.

Rangers will aim to continue their revival this Saturday when heading to Canvey Island, 3pm.

They suffered a controversial 3-1 home defeat at the hands of the Essex side earlier this month when Callum Russell and Alfie Connor were both sent off.

Left-back Alex Brown has left Rangers to rejoin former club Ely City.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

BOWLS: A world title and a near miss for City of Ely star Greg Harlow

Greg Harlow (second right) and partner Nick Brett (second left) with their Open Pairs trophies at the World Indoor Championships. They are pictured with Richard Potter (left), Judy Potter (centre) and Stephen Lowe, from sponsors Just (right). Picture: DOM HEMP

Irish country popstar Nathan Carter to perform in Hunstanton

Nathan Carter to perform in Peterborough on February 7

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Back-to-back home wins for rejuvenated Soham Town Rangers

Cameron Watson scored the only goal as Soham Town Rangers beat AFC Sudbury last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Family construction firm raises more than £2,000 for EACH

Fundraising support for EACH charity partnership thanks to Mead Plant & Grab. Picture: Kelly Morel

Meet the team! Introducing part two of the 60 new neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire

Introducing 30 more neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists