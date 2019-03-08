NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers mourn the loss of former chairman Stuart Hamilton

Former Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton.

Soham Town Rangers are mourning the loss of a former chairman.

Stuart Hamilton passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 68.

Mr Hamilton, along with wife Gill, became involved with the Greens in 2014 when taking over the running of the social club at Julius Martin Lane.

He was then elected as chairman at the beginning of the following season - a role he held until October, 2018 when having to stand down due to ill health.

Current boss Robbie Mason was appointed during Mr Hamilton's reign as chairman.

"It is very sad news and all of our thoughts are with Stuart's family," said Rangers player/assistant boss Erkan Okay.

"Stuart stepped in at a difficult time and appointed Robbie as a young manager, and always gave him his full support.

"He was happy to get behind both Robbie and myself and we'll forever be grateful for that.

"We will do all we can to honour Stuart's memory by bringing success to the club.

"Stuart was a Soham man through and through and he will be missed by everyone."

Mr Hamilton had a long background in football having previously been associated with Histon and Cambridge City, and also held a position on the board of directors of the Southern League.

Rangers are to stage a charity day on September 15 which will feature a match between a Stuart Hamilton XI and the Arsenal Legends side.

The proceeds of the event at Julius Martin Lane will be split between the Arthur Rank Hospice and the Arsenal Foundation.

The match kicks off at 1pm as part of a day of activities which run from 10am to 1pm.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the day, costing £5 for adults and £2 for Under 14s.

* Rangers continued their preparations for the new Bet Victor North Division season with two friendlies against Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division sides in recent days.

Star striker Sam Mulready hit both goals in a 2-2 deadlock at Stowmarket Town last Saturday before summer recruit Matty Allan struck in a 1-0 victory at Newmarket Town on Tuesday night.

Rangers have two more away dates against teams from that level with a Saturday visit to Mildenhall followed by a Monday trip to Godmanchester Rovers.

Mason and Okay are running the rule over two potential new signings - defender Patrick Campbell and striker Leon Lewis.

The duo, from the London area, played against Newmarket.