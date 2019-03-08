Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely horse-rider earns spot in national equestrian finals

PUBLISHED: 11:56 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 11 June 2019

Flora Hayes, who has progressed to the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Final. Picture: KING'S ELY

Flora Hayes, who has progressed to the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Final. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

An Ely horse rider has qualified for the finals of a national equestrian competition.

Flora Hayes from Little Downham earned her spot in the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Finals by securing a score of 70.83% with her horse, Haybells Cinderella, in Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The event comprised of 155 riders where classes ranged from Preliminary through to Advanced Medium, and to qualify for the final, riders needed to achieve the qualifying percentage of 60%.

You may also want to watch:

Flora won the Preliminary Bronze class and now has the opportunity to compete at one of eight Festival Finals between September and October this year, including Codham Park in Essex.

The Petplan Equine Area Festivals take place at 24 competition venues across the UK, giving grassroots riders the chance to compete under championship-style conditions within a supportive and friendly environment.

For more information on the series, visit: www.petplanequine.co.uk/area-festivals.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Record breakers star as hundreds take part in Sutton Beast event

Runners get ready for the Sutton Beast challenge. Picture: MICHELLE BIRD

FACT rings in the changes for a remarkable fund raising night that brought taxi drivers, staff, commercial operators and management together

FACT cheque presentation ( left to right) Gary Christy, Michelle Irvine, Dave Humphrey and Jenny Parker.FACT was handed �500 from the coach taxi and bus association to boost their charitable fund raising event at the Braza, March. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘The bravest woman I know’: Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

Ely horse-rider earns spot in national equestrian finals

Flora Hayes, who has progressed to the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Final. Picture: KING'S ELY

Young tennis stars of the future show off their skills junior coaching session in Soham

Young tennis stars of the future showed off their skills at the first of six Sunday morning junior coaching sessions in Soham. Picture: SOHAM TENNIS CLUB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists