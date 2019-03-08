Ely horse-rider earns spot in national equestrian finals

Flora Hayes, who has progressed to the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Final.

An Ely horse rider has qualified for the finals of a national equestrian competition.

Flora Hayes from Little Downham earned her spot in the Petplan Equine Area Festivals Finals by securing a score of 70.83% with her horse, Haybells Cinderella, in Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The event comprised of 155 riders where classes ranged from Preliminary through to Advanced Medium, and to qualify for the final, riders needed to achieve the qualifying percentage of 60%.

Flora won the Preliminary Bronze class and now has the opportunity to compete at one of eight Festival Finals between September and October this year, including Codham Park in Essex.

The Petplan Equine Area Festivals take place at 24 competition venues across the UK, giving grassroots riders the chance to compete under championship-style conditions within a supportive and friendly environment.

For more information on the series, visit: www.petplanequine.co.uk/area-festivals.