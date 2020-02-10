HORSE RACING: Drama and awards aplenty at final Cottenham point-to-point meeting

Bomnay Moonstone with Archie Gubb and Little Galway Girl with Zak Kent. Picture: GARY MALKIN Archant

The final meeting of the Cottenham point-to-point season was held in front of a modest crowd in sunny conditions.

Josh The Plod with Charlie Buckle. Picture: GARY MALKIN Josh The Plod with Charlie Buckle. Picture: GARY MALKIN

Ahead of the main Cambridge Draghounds point-to-point meeting, pony racing made a welcome return to Cottenham with two close races.

Both flat races the first, Collington Racing Ltd was for 138cm and under and saw full field of ten runners over six furlongs.

It was 12-year-old Zak Kent who made the running on Little Galway Girl, but 13-year-old Archie Gubb riding Bombay Moonstone timed his run to perfection to take the win by half a length.

The second Highflier Bloodstock Agency race was for up to 148cm and saw six runners over seven furlongs. In the run to the post, it was a two-horse race between 14-year-old Joe Leavy on Madame Mimi and 15-year-old William Flinton on Its Fatherted.

Lord Scoundrel with Lily Pinchin. Picture: GARY MALKIN Lord Scoundrel with Lily Pinchin. Picture: GARY MALKIN

There was nothing to separate the pair and as they passed the post and after some deliberation by the judges, it was a win for Its Fatherted by a head.

Following the two races, course starter Sir Mark Prescott addressed the riders commending them on the enthusiasm they showed and encouraging them to continue in the sport.

The main meeting started with the members race, which saw four starters.

Having made the running all the race Forever Field with Archie Wright withstood a late challenge from General Arrow and Gina Andrews to win by four lengths. With General Arrow fading on the run home it was Net D'Ecosse with Rupert Stearn who come home second.

Signed and Sealed with Jack Andrews. Picture: GARY MALKIN Signed and Sealed with Jack Andrews. Picture: GARY MALKIN

Next up was the first of the feature races, the Happy Birthday Anna Men's Open sponsored by Nick & Tim Barrett.

With eight runners to start, it was DanDan with Tristram Durrell who lead the field over the first circuit and was still holding on in the closing stages.

With three to go, DanDan was joined at the front by Crazy Jack with Gillian Crow and pre-race favourite Just Cause with Rupert Stearn.

At the second last, Just Cause took a lead they were not to lose coming home to win by ten lengths, behind it was Zeroeshadesofgrey with Alex Chadwick coming through for second with Mahlers Star and John Simpson just three quarters a length back in third.

Riders compete in the Men's Open Race. Picture: GARY MALKIN Riders compete in the Men's Open Race. Picture: GARY MALKIN

The Men's Open was followed up by the other feature race, the Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons Ladies Open, with seven runners.

Leading for most of the race was Knockedoutloaded with Alex Knight, but midway around the second circuit came under pressure.

At the Cattleyard, it was pre-race favourite Lord Scoundrel with Lily Pinchin challenged, taking the lead with two to go. As Knockedoutloaded tried to stay in touch it was Lord Scoundrel who came home six lengths clear.

The first of the two-mile four-furlong races was next up, the Hardcastle Burton Restricted race with six runners. Bold Gesture with Richard Collinson lead early on at the open ditch, Rivercourt Guy with Alex Chadwick taking up the running.

Spread De Message with Jack Andrews and Bitofblinding with Ben Love. Picture: GARY MALKIN Spread De Message with Jack Andrews and Bitofblinding with Ben Love. Picture: GARY MALKIN

At the third last, Bold Gesture fell leaving Signed and Sealed with Jack Andrews to challenge.

Into the last it was Signed and Sealed in the lead that they were not to lose, coming home five lengths clear of Rivercourt Guy who was just a length and half ahead of Mano Cornuto with Charlie Marshall in third.

Four runners came to start the Dakin Estates Open Maiden race where pre-race favourite My Bobby Dazzler with Ben Bromley lead the early stages but fell. That left Morning Smiles with Archie Wright and Manicman with Jack M Andrews to dispute the lead.

For a while it looked like Archie Wright could get his second win of the day, but it was Manicman who came through to win by five lengths, giving Jack M Andrews his first Cottenham win.

Pony jockeys at the Cottenham point-to-point meeting. Picture: GARY MALKIN Pony jockeys at the Cottenham point-to-point meeting. Picture: GARY MALKIN

The final race of the day was the W.D.Chipchase Open Maiden over two-miles four-furlongs with nine runners.

There was drama early on at the sixth fence when leader Mega Mani fell, also causing second placed Courtley Love and No Gale with Archie Wright to fall.

This left Josh The Plod in the lead with Charlie Buckle, who came home three lengths clear of pre-race favourite Ringa Ding with Charlie Marshall in second.

There were also two presentations made at the meeting. The first was for rider of the month which went to Ben Bromley while Jack Andrews received the trophy for Cottenham leading rider 2019/20. Point-to-point racing will return to Cottenham racecourse next season with the first meeting usually held at the end of November. For further information, visit https://www.cottenham-racecourse.co.uk.

Lily Pinchin. Picture: GARY MALKIN Lily Pinchin. Picture: GARY MALKIN

Michael Gingell (left) presenting Jack Andrews with the Cottenham leading rider trophy for 2019/20. Picture: GARY MALKIN Michael Gingell (left) presenting Jack Andrews with the Cottenham leading rider trophy for 2019/20. Picture: GARY MALKIN

