Fifteen jobs losses confirmed at Littleport Leisure

PUBLISHED: 18:49 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 01 July 2020

The trust behind Littleport Leisure Centre has announced less sports will be on offer as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Mike Rouse (Leisure Centre Image) / Supplied

Fifteen job losses have been confirmed as Littleport Leisure will reduce the sports activities on offer when it reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

MP Steve Barclay opens Littleport Leisure Centre. PHOTO: Ian CarterMP Steve Barclay opens Littleport Leisure Centre. PHOTO: Ian Carter

David Ambrose Smith, the centre’s Chair of Trustees, confirmed the number after an update was released about the changes.

In an email, he said: “Yes, unfortunately there have been a number of redundancies.”

He later confirmed that number was 15.

The official statement released from Littleport Leisure (LL) explained staff were furloughed from March, but it did not meet the criteria for assistance from other Government schemes.

It says: “All leisure centres, sporting venues and gyms are experiencing severe problems as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

“LL closed in March as did all others. Obviously as a result of this, no income has been received since then.

“Almost all staff were furloughed at that time, to allow time to consider future operations.”

It continues: “Unfortunately LL did not meet the criteria for assistance from any of the government schemes.

“A decision has been taken to implement a new business model, which will reduce the activities offered when LL is able to open the doors once more to users.”

The government has not yet released details about when gyms and leisure centres can reopen.

But when LL does, the gym, classes such as yoga and sporting activities will be available.

These include roller skating, netball, football, korfball, judo, badminton and table tennis.

“These activities will require less staff, and there will be shorter opening hours initially while we work to rebuild the business,” the statement explains.

LL operates as a charity and receives no outside funding to support the running costs. It can receive small amounts for project-specific grants.

MP Steve Barclay opened the £5.5 million leisure centre in July 2018. It offered top class facilities for the community to use.

The new facility was developed alongside the new Littleport and East Cambs Academy. It also has a flood-lit training area and grass pitches.

The statement ended: “LL looks forward to opening its doors again as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.”

