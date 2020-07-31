Advanced search

Mildenhall Fen Tigers confirm no formal action this year due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:57 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 31 July 2020

Mildenhall Speedway have confirmed the Fen Tigers team will not be competing in any league or cup competition for the rest of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DEREK LEADER

Mildenhall Fen Tigers Speedway have confirmed they will not be able to compete on the track this year.

However, the club has not ruled out staging a meeting or some training days later in the year, if given the green light.

A statement released by the club said: “It is with considerable disappointment that we wish to inform our supporters that Mildenhall Speedway will be unable to compete in any formal National League/Cup speedway this year.

“The ongoing Covid situation has impacted heavily on our ability to run speedway successfully at Mildenhall Stadium with it being an unviable proposition at the present time, due to the limitations on crowds combined with increased costs and responsibilities that would accrue on top of our normal regular outgoings.

“We are not closed to the possibility of a challenge/individual meeting or training days once we get into October, but only if the government advice makes it practicable for us to do so, and we cannot provide any firm commitment at this time.”

The club thanked their supporters and sponsors during the pandemic, and hope to make a return to action next year.

The statement continued: “We know this will come as a disappointment to our supporters, but we feel sure you will understand the position the club is in and we would like to thank you for your patience and continued support during these most difficult of times.

“We would also like to go on record thanking our loyal and supportive sponsors Manchetts Rescue and Recovery for their continued support during this period.

“The club are now already looking ahead to next year, we may have missed a year but the Fen Tigers are looking to roar again in 2021, and as always we will keep you informed of developments through our usual social media outlets and website.”

