SPEEDWAY: Mildenhall Fen Tigers announce sponsor for 2020 campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:33 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 16 January 2020

Mildenhall Fen Tigers in action. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mildenhall Fen Tigers in action. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced that Manchetts Rescue and Recovery will continue to sponsor the team this year.

The firm will also offer fresh ideas to improve the club during the 2020 National League campaign, such as raising the Fen Tigers' profile.

Lee Chipchase, co-owner of Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said: "This is fantastic news for the club.

"Manchetts have been a loyal and very supportive sponsor of the club and their continued sponsorship will be a big help in the season ahead."

"We are already in early discussions about new initiatives for the coming season to help raise the profile of the club.

"We look forward to a positive working relationship in the year ahead for the benefit of both parties."

The club will host a Meet the Riders evening at their Mildenhall Stadium home on Saturday, February 8 at 7pm where six of this year's squad will be on hand to answer supporters' questions, as well as interviews.

For more information, visit https://www.mildenhall-speedway.com/.

