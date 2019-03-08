GOLF: Ely's Emily Slater adds yet another jewel to an impressive crown at Royal Birkdale

Emily Slater, from Ely, won the Royal Birkdale Golf Club Ladies Scratch Trophy on Friday, adding another title to an already astute record. Picture: JANETTE SLATER Archant

A female golfer from Ely has claimed yet another success to add to her impressive record.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Slater reigned victorious in the Royal Birkdale Golf Club Ladies Scratch Trophy on Friday, scoring an unassailable 10 under par to fight off 66 other competitors and lift the silverware.

Her latest accolade was earned at the same venue that Jordan Spieth picked up the Claret Jug at the 2017 Open Championships.

Emily, who plays for Gog Magog Golf Club in Cambridge, suffered a slight struggle with her long-range game, although she did perform excellently with her shorter game.

Having accumulated a second round score of -6, Emily managed to maintain her momentum over the 36-hole tournament and win by just one putt.

Playing since the age of 10, Emily adds this title to the County Championship she retained following her 2018 victory, alongside the Leveret Trophy gained in March this year.

In addition to these, the Ely putter won the Critchley Salver at the renowned Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire last year.

Emily competes in around 12 national and international tournaments a season, plus county competitions and other events, and has previously represented England and Great Britain in the Callaway World Kids Finals.

You may also want to watch: