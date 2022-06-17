News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely and Witchford Tang Soo Doo head stateside for World Championship

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:47 AM June 17, 2022
Ely and Witchford Tang Soo Doo team

Ely and Witchford Tang Soo Doo team - Credit: Ely and Witchford Tang Soo Doo

Ely and Witchford Tang Soo Doo are going to America to compete in the World Championships next week following National Championship success. 

In April, the club saw great success in the National Championships in Nottingham in which over 300 competitors took part in from across the country 

Of the 10 club representatives who took part, every one of them brought home at least one gold, silver or bronze trophy. 

The club has now organised representatives to head to Greensboro North Carolina for the World Championships. 

Jakub Ozog, Greg Ozog, Oliver Russell and Laura Vanhulle are competing for the Tang Soo Do Great Britain team. 

Instructors and husband and wife team, Gaynor and Robert Russell, have also been invited to judge at the competition. 

Head of GB Tang Soo Do, Master Khan, said: "The students from Cambridgeshire worked very hard in their preparation for this year's championship.” 

