KORFBALL: Ely Vikings reign supreme after securing promotion in play-off thriller
PUBLISHED: 13:01 18 June 2019
Archant
Ely Vikings Korfball Club are revelling in the joy of success after securing promotion recently.
The club will now have two teams in Division One of next season's Cambridgeshire Korfball League after Vikings 2's thrilling play-off final victory over Cambridge University 1.
Vikings 2 finished second in an impressive Division Two season, just three points off top spot, which put them into the play-off with University who had finished second-from-bottom in the division above.
After a long, tough season for Vikings, hopes weren't high, but they raced into a 7-3 lead before quickly being pegged back to 7-5.
As the game ebbed and flowed, University forced their way back into it and at the end of normal time, the score stood at 10-10.
Promotion and relegation would now be decided on a golden goal in extra-time, but Vikings kept their nerve and Finn Clark scored a superb running-in shot to secure victory and a well-deserved place in the top division.
Team captain Dom McDonald was understandably delighted.
He said: "I'm lost for words.
"We started fantastically well, but Cambridge University are a very good team and they nearly made us pay for our mistakes right at the death.
"But our experience of playing several very close games earlier in the season saw us through in extra-time."
Club coach Chris Brown added: "Winning the play-off was the culmination of a hard working season to improve and develop as a team to achieve success.
"Now the work continues to improve and stay in Division 1 next season."
Ely Vikings are running free two-hour beginners courses in korfball for anyone 14-years-old or over at the Hive Leisure Centre on Monday, July 8 and Monday, July 15 from 7pm.
Korfball is a controlled, mixed-gender team sport that originated in the Netherlands, combining elements from netball, handball and basketball whereby players try to shoot a ball into a basket, known as a 'korf'.
Teams consist of four males and four females, which encompass team-working skills, co-operative play, controlled physical contact and gender equality.
Additional reporting by James Thomson