Ely Tri Club's Squadron Duathlon event proves a hit

Competitors battle it out at Ely Tri Club's Squadron Duathlon - Credit: Martin Courtney

Ely Tri Club's 115 Squadron Duathlon provided a test for competitors on Sunday.

A field of 84 took part in bright Spring sunshine, starting on Lancaster Way and heading to Witchford's disused Second World War airfield for a 5k run before a bike leg through Little Downham and Coveney and return to Ely for the second 5k run.

Competitors enjoy Ely Tri Club's Squadron Duathlon - Credit: Martin Courtney

Season triathletes and multi-sport beginners battled it out, with C-Squad's Alistair Steele the overall winner in 1:16.47.

Alistair Steele was first male at Ely Tri Club's Squadron Duathlon - Credit: Martin Courtney

Walden Tri's Georgina Dunlop was first female to finish in 1:29.29 - on her birthday - as dB Broadcast claimed the Lancaster Way Cup and bragging rights as the winning sponsorship team.

Walden Tri's Georgina Dunlop was first female finisher at the Squadron Duathlon - Credit: Martin Courtney

Prize money of £150, £100 and £50 for first, second and third place finishers in both male and female categories, was donated by Ely businesses Grovemere Property, Horizon, dB Broadcast, AC Timber, Elyte Fitness, Thorlabs and Apex Coffee House.

Graham Chapman in action at the Squadron Duathlon - Credit: Martin Courtney

Assistant race director Fiona Butler said: "What a fantastic day. Perfect location, generous sponsors, enthusiastic athletes, favourable weather, magnificent marshals and expert planning made for a successful and enjoyable race for all concerned."