RUGBY: Away day blues for Tigers against Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:57 18 November 2019

Woodbridge v Ely Tigers: Alfie Ramswell looks for a way round. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Woodbridge v Ely Tigers: Alfie Ramswell looks for a way round. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Ely Tigers travelled to Woodbridge having to make further changes to the squad with players unavailable.

Woodbridge v Ely Tigers: Erwin Nooteboom gets stopped. Picture: STEVE WELLSWoodbridge v Ely Tigers: Erwin Nooteboom gets stopped. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The game started with both sides unable to get a firm grip of the game and it fell to Joel Scott Paul to put the first points on the board when he slotted over a penalty from close range.

A handling error by Tigers nearly let in Woodbridge, but with the line close a knock on by the home side saved Ely from being punished.

However, the Ely try line was living a charmed life as the home side pressed, but on numerous times the ball was dropped at crucial times with the try line in sight.

Woodbridge v Ely Tigers: Alfie Ramswell gets a tackle in. Picture: STEVE WELLSWoodbridge v Ely Tigers: Alfie Ramswell gets a tackle in. Picture: STEVE WELLS

On 25 minutes the home side went down to 14, with a yellow card being shown, which meant a reshuffle, and the chance for Ely to make the extra man count.

But it was the home side that added points onto the score board, with an award of a penalty, which was completed to draw the sides level.

With the game 30 minutes old the home side scored the opening try of the afternoon. After a number of missed tackles the space opened up for Woodbridge to score, with the conversion added, on the following attack the home side increased their lead.

Woodbridge v Ely Tigers: Tom Jackson gets blocked. Picture: STEVE WELLSWoodbridge v Ely Tigers: Tom Jackson gets blocked. Picture: STEVE WELLS



Again, missed tackles didn't help, but the home side also moved the ball around at pace from left to right before finding the space to score, the conversion was missed.

Ely finally came into the game, a number of good scrums giving them territory, but the home side stood firm until the half time break.

The second started with the home side on the front foot again where only some firm defending prevent the Tigers going further behind.

Tigers finally got across the try line with Jim Storey helping the ball over the try line. Scott Paul was unable to add the further points and moments later only a last ditch tackle from Scott Paul prevented the home side crossing the try line once more.

Woodbridge were awarded a penalty and decided to kick for the points but the ball was pulled to the left and dropped short.

It enabled the Tigers to kick to touch to clear the danger, but the home side quickly got on with the game, taking the line out and piling pressure onto Ely once more.

And the pressure told, winning another penalty. Opting to kick again, this time the kick was successful, with Ely trying to get their passing game working. An incepted pass on the half way line gave Woodbridge an unchallenged path across the try line to complete the scoring and the win.

Talking after the game chairman Chris Day said: "Plenty to work on in training this week, and fingers crossed we get some players back for next week's home fixture against Wisbech."

