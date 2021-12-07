Unbeaten league leaders toppled on momentous day for Ely Tigers
Steve Wells
- Credit: Steve Wells
A rampant Ely Tigers inflicted a first defeat on the league leaders to end their nine-game unbeaten run.
Tigers opened the scoring against Holt, Jake Alsop converting a first half penalty in the London 3 Eastern Counties League at Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday.
Ricky Neale then crossed over with Alsop adding the conversion to give Ely a 10-0 lead.
With the league frontrunners rocked, Neale scored again as the hosts went into half-time with a 17-0 advantage.
Both sides looked to gain the upper hand after the break, but it was Ely who put pressure on the Holt defence to push further towards the try line.
Tigers then won a lineout and pushed forward with Matt French going over to score; Alsop converted as Ely powered to 27-0 in front.
Holt did make their mark towards the end, Ollie Woodrow scoring after Tigers failed to clear, to make the final score 27-7.
Most Read
- 1 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
- 2 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
- 3 Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order
- 4 Cinderella makes a comeback thanks to Players' Christmas pantomime
- 5 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
- 6 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store
- 7 Council's plea to protect East Cambs from Covid-19 this Christmas
- 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 9 Woman wins right to build annexe to home
- 10 Dental practice plan move to business park
Ely travel to Cambridgeshire rivals Wisbech in a league clash this Saturday, their final game of the year.