Matt French looks to break free for Ely Tigers vs Holt. - Credit: Steve Wells

A rampant Ely Tigers inflicted a first defeat on the league leaders to end their nine-game unbeaten run.

Tigers opened the scoring against Holt, Jake Alsop converting a first half penalty in the London 3 Eastern Counties League at Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday.

Ricky Neale then crossed over with Alsop adding the conversion to give Ely a 10-0 lead.

With the league frontrunners rocked, Neale scored again as the hosts went into half-time with a 17-0 advantage.

Both sides looked to gain the upper hand after the break, but it was Ely who put pressure on the Holt defence to push further towards the try line.

Ely Tigers' Tom Holloway breaks down a Holt attack. - Credit: Steve Wells

Tigers then won a lineout and pushed forward with Matt French going over to score; Alsop converted as Ely powered to 27-0 in front.

Holt did make their mark towards the end, Ollie Woodrow scoring after Tigers failed to clear, to make the final score 27-7.

Ely travel to Cambridgeshire rivals Wisbech in a league clash this Saturday, their final game of the year.