100 not out for Ely Tigers in rampant display

Steve Wells

Published: 3:52 PM November 16, 2021
Ely Tigers vs Woodbridge NOV 13 2021

George Newman scored for Ely Tigers vs Woodbridge. - Credit: Steve Wells

A rampant display saw Ely Tigers hit the century mark as they returned to winning ways in the London 3 Eastern Counties League. 

Despite conceding an early 7-0 lead, Tigers levelled through George Newman before Mitch Kennett scored with Jake Alsop adding the conversion. 

Alfie Ramswell extended Ely’s lead against the bottom-placed visitors, as Kennett, who scored twice more, Tom Green and Nathan Brookes sealed a 47-7 lead at half-time. 

Woodbridge did reply soon after the break but missed the conversion and from then on, the home side moved up a gear. 

Tigers captain Matt McCarthy scored two tries in quick succession, and with Alsop converting the extra points, the scoreboard surpassed the 60-point mark. 

Ely Tigers vs Woodbridge NOV 13 2021

Mitch Kennett scored five tries for Ely Tigers vs Woodbridge. - Credit: Steve Wells

Further tries from Newman, Kennett, his fourth and fifth of the afternoon, Coupland, Brookes, his second and Green’s second, ensured Ely would run out 103-12 winners. 

Ely will look for a similar performance at home to Wisbech at Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday, November 20, 3pm. 

Rugby Union
Ely News

