A rampant display saw Ely Tigers hit the century mark as they returned to winning ways in the London 3 Eastern Counties League.

Despite conceding an early 7-0 lead, Tigers levelled through George Newman before Mitch Kennett scored with Jake Alsop adding the conversion.

Alfie Ramswell extended Ely’s lead against the bottom-placed visitors, as Kennett, who scored twice more, Tom Green and Nathan Brookes sealed a 47-7 lead at half-time.

Woodbridge did reply soon after the break but missed the conversion and from then on, the home side moved up a gear.

Tigers captain Matt McCarthy scored two tries in quick succession, and with Alsop converting the extra points, the scoreboard surpassed the 60-point mark.

Mitch Kennett scored five tries for Ely Tigers vs Woodbridge. - Credit: Steve Wells

Further tries from Newman, Kennett, his fourth and fifth of the afternoon, Coupland, Brookes, his second and Green’s second, ensured Ely would run out 103-12 winners.

Ely will look for a similar performance at home to Wisbech at Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday, November 20, 3pm.