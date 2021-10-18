News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Tigers thump Fakenham to cap off winning return

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:59 PM October 18, 2021   
Ely Tigers vs Fakenham OCT 16 2021

Nathan Brookes came off the bench to score twice for Ely Tigers vs Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Wells

There was no sign of rust from Ely Tigers as they returned to action in super style. 

Tigers dismantled Fakenham 60-7 at Cambridge Commodities Park in London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday, two weeks since their league clash with Wisbech was cancelled. 

Ed Fahy scored Ely’s opening try before Rick Neale doubled the advantage minutes later. 

That Tigers’ momentum continued as tries for Paul Dewey, Ryan Edgeworth and Charlie Coupland crossed over, with Jake Alsop adding the conversion points. 

Ely Tigers vs Fakenham

Ryan Edgeworth (in possession) also scored for Ely Tigers against Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Wells

After George Newman’s try, Fakenham did pounce on an Ely mistake to get on the scoreboard. 

But it took 12 minutes into the second half for Tigers to strike once more, Dewey scoring his second try of the game after Ely won possession. 

Another lineout saw Neale add to his try tally, before Fakenham were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the contest. 

Ely Tigers vs Fakenham

George Newman struck for Ely Tigers in their league win over Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely punished their weakened visitors, replacement Nathan Brookes bundling the ball home and there was still time for the substitute to score again. 

Brookes crossed after good work from Ryan Clarke and Tom Green to record Ely’s second win of the campaign. 

Ely travel to second-from-bottom Thetford on Saturday, October 23. 

Rugby
Ely News

