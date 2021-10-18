Tigers thump Fakenham to cap off winning return
- Credit: Steve Wells
There was no sign of rust from Ely Tigers as they returned to action in super style.
Tigers dismantled Fakenham 60-7 at Cambridge Commodities Park in London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday, two weeks since their league clash with Wisbech was cancelled.
Ed Fahy scored Ely’s opening try before Rick Neale doubled the advantage minutes later.
That Tigers’ momentum continued as tries for Paul Dewey, Ryan Edgeworth and Charlie Coupland crossed over, with Jake Alsop adding the conversion points.
After George Newman’s try, Fakenham did pounce on an Ely mistake to get on the scoreboard.
But it took 12 minutes into the second half for Tigers to strike once more, Dewey scoring his second try of the game after Ely won possession.
Another lineout saw Neale add to his try tally, before Fakenham were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.
Ely punished their weakened visitors, replacement Nathan Brookes bundling the ball home and there was still time for the substitute to score again.
Brookes crossed after good work from Ryan Clarke and Tom Green to record Ely’s second win of the campaign.
Ely travel to second-from-bottom Thetford on Saturday, October 23.