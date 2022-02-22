Ely Tigers win at Woodbridge to keep pressure on leaders

Ely Tigers eased to a 32-0 win at bottom club Woodbridge, having heavily beaten them earlier in the season, to keep pressure on league leaders Holt.

With Storm Eunice passed, the weather still played its part on the fixture with heavy rain making the pitch sticky, and a crossfield breeze making kicking difficult.

A penalty two meters inside the Woodbridge half, saw captain Matt McCarthy hand Jake Alsop an early chance, but the wind pushed the ball to the right of the uprights.

With 20 minutes on the clock Tigers finally broke the deadlock with Eli Williamson going over the try line to the left of the posts, leaving Alsop an easier chance to add the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

That was increased soon after, as Ely won the ball at a lineout inside the five-metre line and the pack pushed Woodbridge back until Grant Storey at the rear was able to touch down for a try.

The conversion was missed as the ball again was hindered by the wind, but the next try was a mirror image of the last, with lineout ball won, the home side pushed further and McCarthy spinning off the back to free Adam Tallack to score in the same place.

Ely Tigers try scorer Adam Tallack attacks at Woodbridge - Credit: Steve Wells

Again the conversion fell short to see the Tigers lead 17-0 at half time.

The second half started with a bonus-point try, as Nathan Brooks went over unchallenged in the corner but McCarthy, having taken over from Alsop, saw his kick pushed wide and short.

Ely began to play some flowing rugby, with second-half replacement Jordon Barnes starting the move across the field, but with the line in sight the referee pulled play back for an earlier infringement.

The next try soon came, as Alfie Ramswell crossed the line, but Alsop was unable to add the conversion.

As the rain and wind started to dull down, there was time for a final score, with Barnes capping off a fine second-half performance with a try in the right corner.

Ely Tigers try scorer Jordon Barnes attacks at Woodbridge - Credit: Steve Wells

Again Alsop was unable to add the conversion as Tigers ran out 32-0 winners to leave them seven points behind Holt with two league games to play.

Tigers take a break from league action this week, as they travel to Davey Field, Shelford to play their seconds in a County Cup fixture, on Friday evening.