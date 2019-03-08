RUGBY: Ely Tigers go from strength to strength with new ground sponsorship

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have announced that Cambridge Commodities will be their new ground sponsor for their Downham Road base for the next two seasons. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB Archant

Ely Tigers Rugby Club has gone from strength to strength after announcing their latest signing.

The club have sealed a two-year deal with nutritional ingredients firm, Cambridge Commodities Ltd., to become their new ground sponsor.

Ely's Downham Road base will now be named Cambridge Commodities Park, with the sponsorship aimed at increasing and strengthening the relationship between the two parties.

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said: "We are very grateful to Cambridge Commodities for their support of the club over the last couple of years.

"By committing to this new deal, they have made it clear that they share and want to help us with our aim of providing the best facilities and atmosphere that we can for both players and spectators alike.

"We look forward to hopefully working with them for many years to come."

Ely opened their London 3 Eastern Counties League account with a 33-12 success over Beccles last Saturday.

