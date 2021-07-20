Ely Tigers prepare for new season after Covid-19 lockdown
- Credit: Steve Wells
Over 30 players laced their boots as Ely Tigers Rugby Club began preparations for the new season.
The club, on Downham Road, returned to training for the first time last week and will continue to work towards the new Eastern Counties League campaign.
Head coach Buzz Coulson led the sessions while adhering to Covid-19 guidance from the RFU’s ‘Return to Rugby’ roadmap, where full contact training can now resume.
Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said: “Buzz and his team are making sure the sessions are varied and take into account the fact several of the boys haven’t trained in well over a year.
“I think there are too many unknowns going into the new season to be able to predict anything for our teams.
“Our aim is to reconnect as a squad and be as prepared as we can be to give both teams the best start we can to the season.”
Ely are due to face Norwich Union in their opening league game on Saturday, September 18.
