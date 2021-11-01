Disjointed Ely Tigers fall to derby day defeat
Steve Wells
- Credit: Steve Wells
Changes to the squad may have disjointed Ely Tigers as they fell to a narrow defeat to neighbours Newmarket in the London 3 Eastern Counties League.
The visitors applied pressure early on as Ely were pinned in their ow half.
But after Paul Dewey missed in the corner, Newmarket attacked and found a gap in the Tigers defence to land the opening try.
Ed Fahy thought he’d levelled for Ely, but play was brought back for a forward pass, before Jake Alsop scored a penalty kick to make it 5-3 to Newmarket at half-time.
Amid a second-half Newmarket attack, Ely were down to 14 men as Ryan Edgeworth was shown a yellow card, and it was during this time when Tigers were breached once more.
Two tried followed by two conversions gave Newmarket a 19-3 lead, which clicked Ely into gear.
Matt McCarthy crossed to score with Alsop adding the extra points, and as Ely pressed, Dewey made amends to finish off a try to make it 19-13.
Most Read
- 1 Bring back respect plea by funeral director
- 2 Councillor calls for sanctions against 'obvious wrongdoing' by builder
- 3 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
- 4 East Cambridgeshire among top 5 UK Covid hot spots
- 5 150 Addenbrooke's Hospital staff off sick or self-isolating
- 6 'Successful’ community health service pilot extended for three years
- 7 One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 8 Driver seen bouncing up kerbs was nearly four times over drink-drive limit
- 9 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
- 10 Volunteers needed for breast cancer screening trial
But errors led to a loss of possession for the hosts, which Newmarket took advantage of to hold onto the victory at Cambridge Commodities Park.
The win lifts Newmarket into third spot, a place and a point above Ely who travel to Ipswich YM on Saturday, 3pm.