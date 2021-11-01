News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Disjointed Ely Tigers fall to derby day defeat

Steve Wells

Published: 2:16 PM November 1, 2021
Ely Tigers vs Newmarket OCT 30 2021

Ely Tigers win a lineout against Newmarket. - Credit: Steve Wells

Changes to the squad may have disjointed Ely Tigers as they fell to a narrow defeat to neighbours Newmarket in the London 3 Eastern Counties League. 

The visitors applied pressure early on as Ely were pinned in their ow half. 

But after Paul Dewey missed in the corner, Newmarket attacked and found a gap in the Tigers defence to land the opening try. 

Ed Fahy thought he’d levelled for Ely, but play was brought back for a forward pass, before Jake Alsop scored a penalty kick to make it 5-3 to Newmarket at half-time. 

Ely Tigers vs Newmarket OCT 30 2021

Newmarket bring the ball away against Ely Tigers. - Credit: Steve Wells

Amid a second-half Newmarket attack, Ely were down to 14 men as Ryan Edgeworth was shown a yellow card, and it was during this time when Tigers were breached once more. 

Two tried followed by two conversions gave Newmarket a 19-3 lead, which clicked Ely into gear. 

Matt McCarthy crossed to score with Alsop adding the extra points, and as Ely pressed, Dewey made amends to finish off a try to make it 19-13. 

Ely Tigers vs Newmarket OCT 30 2021

Tom Holloway (centre) tries to break free for Ely Tigers against Newmarket. - Credit: Steve Wells

But errors led to a loss of possession for the hosts, which Newmarket took advantage of to hold onto the victory at Cambridge Commodities Park. 

The win lifts Newmarket into third spot, a place and a point above Ely who travel to Ipswich YM on Saturday, 3pm. 

