Ely Tigers whirlwind start blows Woodbridge away

Ely Tigers whirlwind start blows Woodbridge away. James Buckland finds a gap in the Woodbridge defence. Picture: STEVE WELLS.

Ely Tigers travelled across to Suffolk for their last away game of the season as they faced Woodbridge - knowing nothing more than a win would keep the pressure on.

Tigers were forced to make changes to their 15, but the changes didn’t hinder the side.

Inside the opening five minutes, Ely had crossed the white line to put some early points on the board.

Moving the ball across the pitch the ball fell to Matt McCarthy who fed the ball out to the wing for James Buckland to cross for the opening try.

Captain Joel Scott-Paul added the extra points, the lead increased just moments later, again it was McCarthy who provided the chance, releasing Luke Turner to cross the line, up stepped Scott-Paul to add the further points, from the restart Tigers were once again go into attack mode, with Jacob Muncey going over.

The extra points were added from the boot of Scott-Paul, quick thinking feet by Jake Alsop provide Ely with another chance, he podded the ball into a gap, with Turner bearing down on the ball, the bounce was unkind and bounced away from the winger into Woodbridge hands.

Alsop was once again involved in the next play, as he raced towards the line he was on the end of a high tackle, which the referee awarded a penalty try.

With thirty minutes on the clock the home side finally gather some ground in the Tigers half, with the defence standing firm, the ball was going from left to right and back, until finally some space was found in the corner.

But a last ditch tackle from Scott-Paul saw the ball out to touch, from the resulting line-out, handed the ball back to the home side, again the ball went from side to side, until finally they cross the line to record their first points off the afternoon, along with the conversion, back came Tigers on the attack, with Scott-Paul adding a try to his points tally as he crossed the line near the corner.

Scott-Paul added the extra points with the aid of the posts, as the half came to a close, there was still time to add more points.

Alsop once more nudged the ball thru a gap, this time the bounce fell kindly for Tigers, which enabled McCarthy to race under the points, for Scott-Pauls easiest kick of the afternoon.

With the half time break came a pep-talk for the home side, which looked to have done the trick, as they started the half very much like Ely had started the first, camped in their half, and they sound added their second try of the afternoon, this time under the points, back came Ely.

A break from McCarthy allowed Mitchell Kennett to cross the line, this time Scott-Paul was unable to add the extra points as his kick kept low, the rest of the half saw the home side add the points to the score board.

Muncey had the ideal chance to see the Tigers clock up 50 points, but as the crossed the white line he dropped the ball and unable to recover the chance, as the clock reached full time, Ely Tigers had kept the pressure on Wymondham with a 47-24 win.