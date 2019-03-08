Quite a win for Ely Tigers as they thrash Crusaders 111-3

Scott McFarlane breaks free. Picture: STEVE WELLS

An early penalty to Crusaders was their only highlight from a difficult afternoon for the visitors to the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon for their encounter with Ely Tigers.

Alfie Ramswell goes over the try line. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The opening drive of the afternoon produced an early chance for Crusaders to put some points on the board as they choose the option to kick in front of the posts, despite kicking into the strong breeze.

The kick was good, but the lead didn't last that long; directly from the kick off Tigers crossed the try line. Mitch Kennett fed the ball out to captain Matt McCarthy to score, with Joel Scott Paul adding the extra points.

It was Scott Paul that added the next try, breaking from his own half, before touching down unchallenged.

A pattern was emerging, again from the restart, the Tigers scored again, and again it was another fast break, with Alfie Ramswell feeding the ball out to Tom Green who scored.

Mitch MacFarlane breaks out.. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Another quick break from Scott Paul set up another Ely try, breaking on the wing Scott Paul released the ball inside, before being tackled for Nathen Brookes.

For the second week running Brookes showed some good foot work to kick the ball forward; it was then a race against the Crusaders defence.

Brookes won the race to touch the ball down for the points.

Kennett was next on the score sheet, with McCarthy collecting his own kick forward and freeing Kennett out on the wing to score in the corner

Adam featherstone shows off one handed ball control.. Picture: STEVE WELLS

A stolen ball from a line out produced the next chance for the home side, with the ball finally being feed out to McCarthy. He once again showed Crusaders a clean set of heels to race free to score under the points.

With Scott Paul adding the conversion, it was one way traffic, with Ely dominating all areas on the field.

Another break saw another try; this time is was Ramswell who broke free to score once more under the points, leaving Scott Paul an easy kick to add the points. With only 30 minutes on the clock, the home side had posted 50 points on the board, with Charlie Coupland scoring with Scott Paul adding the conversion.

The next try came from a scrum, with Scott Macfarlane picking the ball up and powering through Crusaders to score under the posts, with Scott Paul adding the extra points.

Half Time Ely Tigers 57 - 3 Crusaders

As the second half started, Tigers could have easily sat back and soaked up any pressure that came from Crusaders, but it didn't take long after the restart for Ely to add further to the score broad.

After some good work from Charlie Coupland, Jacob Muncey added another try, crossing over in the corner.

With Scott Paul now kicking into the wind, he was unable to add the extra points as the kick was missed.

Further tries from McCarthy, Luke Cornwall (2) and penalty try, after Ramswell, was tripped as he was bearing down on the try line, saw the lead extending.

Ash Clark, playing his first game in the first team for 18 months, crossed over for a try in the corner, to take the score over 100 points.

However Clark's afternoon was soon to turn sour as he received a yellow card for a high tackle. Despite being a man down, there was still time to add another try to the score board.

In the final play of the afternoon, Muncey broke from his own half, to cross the line, leaving Scott Paul to add the final points of the afternoon

Full Time Ely Tigers 111 - 3 Crusaders