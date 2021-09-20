News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Old guard helps Tigers cruise to opening day triumph

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:09 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 12:13 PM September 20, 2021
Joel Scott Paul Ely Tigers vs Norwich Union SEP 18 2021

Joel Scott Paul (orange) opened the scoring for Ely Tigers in their win over Norwich Union. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers recorded a handsome victory in their London 3 Eastern Counties League opener, thanks to some help from the old guard. 

The experienced Joel Scott Paul scored the opening points for Ely with a penalty against Norwich Union on Saturday, before he crossed for the game’s first try. 

Scott Paul scored a second try soon after, as the visitors replied with a try of their own at Cambridge Commodities Park. 

Ely’s Charlie Coupland then pounced on a poor restart to allow debutant George Newman to run home as Scott Paul scored a conversion. 

Charlie Coupland Ely Tigers vs Norwich Union SEP 18 2021

Charlie Coupland breaks away for Ely Tigers vs Norwich Union. - Credit: Steve Wells

Norwich did respond soon after half-time, but another penalty from Scott Paul added further daylight between the two teams. 

You may also want to watch:

Some missed conversions proved costly for the away side as Tigers continued to ease further away on the scoreboard. 

Coupland freed Scott Paul to score a try after a kind bounce from a Jake Alsop kick, before Newman put the game beyond the visitors. 

George Newman Ely Tigers vs Norwich Union SEP 18 2021

George Newman scored on his debut for Ely Tigers in their league win over Norwich Union. - Credit: Steve Wells

There was still time for another home try thanks to captain Matt McCarthy who crossed after being set free by Alfie Ramswell to complete the scoring. 

Ely travel to Holt in a league clash on September 25, 3pm. 

