Old guard helps Tigers cruise to opening day triumph
- Credit: Steve Wells
Ely Tigers recorded a handsome victory in their London 3 Eastern Counties League opener, thanks to some help from the old guard.
The experienced Joel Scott Paul scored the opening points for Ely with a penalty against Norwich Union on Saturday, before he crossed for the game’s first try.
Scott Paul scored a second try soon after, as the visitors replied with a try of their own at Cambridge Commodities Park.
Ely’s Charlie Coupland then pounced on a poor restart to allow debutant George Newman to run home as Scott Paul scored a conversion.
Norwich did respond soon after half-time, but another penalty from Scott Paul added further daylight between the two teams.
You may also want to watch:
Some missed conversions proved costly for the away side as Tigers continued to ease further away on the scoreboard.
Coupland freed Scott Paul to score a try after a kind bounce from a Jake Alsop kick, before Newman put the game beyond the visitors.
Most Read
- 1 Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers
- 2 Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'
- 3 Bomb scare was a 'hoax' say police
- 4 Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
- 5 Boris offers MP Lucy Frazer new role in reshuffle
- 6 Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children
- 7 Police warn you may run but you can't hide from us
- 8 Lucy Frazer MP: Delighted by Covid measures in our schools
- 9 It's a family affair as planners consider five luxury homes
- 10 Body found in Wisbech road
There was still time for another home try thanks to captain Matt McCarthy who crossed after being set free by Alfie Ramswell to complete the scoring.
Ely travel to Holt in a league clash on September 25, 3pm.