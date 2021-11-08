Adam Tallack was on the scoresheet for Ely Tigers at Ipswich Y.M. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers fell to back-to-back defeats having taken the lead in their latest London 3 Eastern Counties League clash.

A much-changed line-up travelled to Ipswich Y.M. on November 6, as replacement John Dibb found Alfie Ramswell for the game’s opening try.

Ipswich soon drew level despite a late tackle from Ely’s Matt McCarthy amid a growing penalty count for the visitors.

And it was from a penalty that allowed Ipswich to increase their lead to give the hosts a 12-5 lead at half-time.

Ely were revitalised as they applied pressure on the home side’s back line, before Adam Tallack crossed to draw the teams level.

But once again, Ipswich took advantage of a penalty with a try and conversion to lead 19-12.

Mitch Kennett also scored for Ely Tigers in their defeat to Ipswich Y.M. - Credit: Steve Wells

Mitch Kennett then scored for Ely followed by Jake Alsop’s conversion to equalise, but paid the price after switching off from the restart to lose 24-19.

Ely Tigers host Woodbridge at Cambridge Commodities Park on November 13.