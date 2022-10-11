A comeback display saw Ely Tigers record back-to-back defeats in the London 1 Eastern Counties League.

Tigers travelled to Diss for a rearranged fixture on October 8, with several enforced changes due to injury and player unavailability having lost at Bury St Edmunds II a week earlier.

Neither side could take an early foothold in the game, but Diss created the first chance after winning a line-out close to the visitors’ try line.

Ely grew into the contest and were given a chance to score through a penalty, but as Jake Alsop opted to kick for the points, his effort was pushed to the right of the posts.

Tom Elliott did give Tigers the lead after Adam Tallack broke free for a scrum to release his teammate, although Alsop was unable to add the conversion.

Jim Storey gets blocked for Ely Tigers vs Diss. - Credit: Steve Wells

Diss then missed a clear chance to score when the ball bounced off a player’s chest with the try line in close distance, and Ely were relieved of danger.

But the hosts were awarded a penalty when Ely were pulled up for a knock-on with half-time approaching, and this time they did add to the scoreboard.

With the last play of the first half, Diss drew level as the ball stayed in play after Ely cleared away to make it 5-5 at the interval.

Alsop regained the lead for Tigers with a penalty after the restart, but the advantage did not last long.

A kick forward found a gap, leading to Diss crossing over for the try and the extra conversion before the lead was extended.

Ely missed their tackles as the Norfolk outfit went 19-8 ahead.

The score soon became 26-8 as Ely were unable to hold onto tackles, but some quick-thinking from the visitors did give them some hope.

A quickly taken penalty saw Tallack dive over for the Tigers’ second try of the game.

The penalty count was increasing for Ely and this gave Matt McCarthy the chance to gain some ground inside the Diss half.

But the scrum-half kept the ball in play to set up another attack, and it was during this move that Diss scored their final try of the afternoon to confirm a 31-13 victory.

Ely travel to second-from-bottom Ipswich YM on October 15.