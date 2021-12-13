News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Derby double for Ely Tigers in comprehensive win over Wisbech

Steve Wells

Published: 11:14 AM December 13, 2021
Wisbech vs Ely Tigers in Eastern Counties League

Ryan Clark fends off a Wisbech player for Ely Tigers. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers once again took the derby bragging rights over Wisbech on Saturday to record a fifth London 3 Eastern Counties League win in a row. 

The hosts opened the scoring on 10 minutes, before Adam Tallack pounced on a poor Wisbech clearance to race clear and edge the lead. 

Tigers captain Matt McCarthy then danced through the home defence to try, Jake Alsop adding the conversion as Wisbech then responded from the restart. 

But as Wisbech went down to 14 men after a player kicked the ball away following a penalty award, Ely increased their lead through Alsop’s penalty and Charlie Coupland. 

Wisbech vs Ely Tigers Eastern Counties League

Jake Alsop scored a try for Ely Tigers in their win over Wisbech. - Credit: Steve Wells

Nathan Brooks added to Ely’s tally as Harry Holmes replied for Wisbech after half-time to reduce the Tigers’ 29-10 lead. 

As both sides looked to apply pressure, Alsop crossed the line as Ely finished the Cambridgeshire derby on top. 

Mitchell Kennett and McCarthy scored, Alsop adding the extra points to confirm a 54-15 win for Ely, their second triumph over Wisbech in three weeks. 

Tigers move up to second place ahead of a trip to Fakenham on January 15. 

