James Buckland and Charlie Coupland (yellow) double up for Ely Tigers to stop a Thurston attack. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers battled through Storm Arwen to record a third straight game unbeaten in the London 3 Eastern Counties League.

The game with Thurston on Saturday, played in rain and gusting winds, saw the hosts take a 7-0 lead thanks to an early try.

Tigers captain Matt McCarthy missed a penalty, but that did not prove crucial as Nathan Brooks dived over as McCarthy converted to level the scores.

With half-time looming, Thurston missed the chance to lead once more as they hit the post giving Tigers a chance to clear up field.

Both sides cancelled each other out after the break, but it was Tigers who made the next break-through.

Jack Yates scored on his first senior appearance of the season for Ely Tigers at Thurston. - Credit: Steve Wells

Jack Yates crossed over on his first senior appearance of the season, as McCarthy added the conversion to put Ely 12-7 in front.

Thurston upped the pressure but some solid defending from Ely saw them earn an away victory in what ended as a stop-start affair.

Ely welcome league leaders Holt to Cambridge Commodities Park on December 4, 3pm.