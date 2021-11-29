News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Storm Arwen fails to stop unbeaten Ely Tigers in their tracks

Steve Wells

Published: 1:03 PM November 29, 2021
Thurston vs Ely Tigers NOV 27 2021

James Buckland and Charlie Coupland (yellow) double up for Ely Tigers to stop a Thurston attack. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers battled through Storm Arwen to record a third straight game unbeaten in the London 3 Eastern Counties League. 

The game with Thurston on Saturday, played in rain and gusting winds, saw the hosts take a 7-0 lead thanks to an early try. 

Tigers captain Matt McCarthy missed a penalty, but that did not prove crucial as Nathan Brooks dived over as McCarthy converted to level the scores. 

With half-time looming, Thurston missed the chance to lead once more as they hit the post giving Tigers a chance to clear up field. 

Both sides cancelled each other out after the break, but it was Tigers who made the next break-through. 

Thurston vs Ely Tigers NOV 27 2021

Jack Yates scored on his first senior appearance of the season for Ely Tigers at Thurston. - Credit: Steve Wells

Jack Yates crossed over on his first senior appearance of the season, as McCarthy added the conversion to put Ely 12-7 in front. 

Thurston upped the pressure but some solid defending from Ely saw them earn an away victory in what ended as a stop-start affair. 

Ely welcome league leaders Holt to Cambridge Commodities Park on December 4, 3pm. 

