Action from Newmarket vs Ely Tigers in the London 3 Eastern Counties League - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers continued their perfect start to 2022 in the London 3 Eastern Counties League with derby day revenge.

Tigers had won their first two games of the year before heading to Newmarket, who beat their visitors in October, on Saturday.

Grant Storey opened the scoring for Ely after winning a line-out, before Mitch Kennett crossed over for 17-0.

Newmarket made their pressure count and were caught from the restart as Paul Dewey scored under the challenge.

Matt McCarthy teed up Alfie Ramswell after the break to increase Ely’s lead after half-time, who were quick to regain possession.

The windy conditions put Newmarket back under pressure from another line-out and Ryan Clark’s looping kick was not handled.

Second half replacement Mark Assenti pounced and showed neat footwork to dive over for the try.

Eli Williamson rounded off Ely’s strong display with a try, Jake Alsop adding the conversion for a 46-7 win.

Next up for Ely is at home to Ipswich YM at Cambridge Commodities Park on February 12.