Ely Tigers extend winning run after derby day revenge
Steve Wells
- Credit: Steve Wells
Ely Tigers continued their perfect start to 2022 in the London 3 Eastern Counties League with derby day revenge.
Tigers had won their first two games of the year before heading to Newmarket, who beat their visitors in October, on Saturday.
Grant Storey opened the scoring for Ely after winning a line-out, before Mitch Kennett crossed over for 17-0.
Newmarket made their pressure count and were caught from the restart as Paul Dewey scored under the challenge.
Matt McCarthy teed up Alfie Ramswell after the break to increase Ely’s lead after half-time, who were quick to regain possession.
The windy conditions put Newmarket back under pressure from another line-out and Ryan Clark’s looping kick was not handled.
Second half replacement Mark Assenti pounced and showed neat footwork to dive over for the try.
Most Read
- 1 Driver ignores signs and crashes into rail bridge
- 2 Loan extension lifeline as Covid hits £4.5m flats scheme
- 3 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
- 4 Family banned from turning garage into dining room
- 5 Motorcyclist in serious condition after A142 tractor crash
- 6 Driver banned for being fraction over limit
- 7 Surgery’s renovation project takes next step forward
- 8 Two suffer serious injuries after A10 crash
- 9 Jealous ex attempted to suffocate rival
- 10 Cricket club's bid to be 'loud and proud' thanks to new ground
Eli Williamson rounded off Ely’s strong display with a try, Jake Alsop adding the conversion for a 46-7 win.
Next up for Ely is at home to Ipswich YM at Cambridge Commodities Park on February 12.