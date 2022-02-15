Tigers maintain title push with hard-fought triumph over Ipswich
Ely Tigers kept up their push for the London 3 Eastern Counties League title with a narrow victory.
Alfie Ramswell opened the scoring for Tigers in their league clash with Ipswich YM on Saturday, before Jake Alsop missed the conversion.
The lead was quickly doubled through Nathan Brooks to score a 12-0 advantage at Cambridge Commodities Park.
Ipswich replied with their first attack of the match which prompted Alsop to weave through the visiting defence to score.
Ramswell crossed for his second try of the afternoon to give Tigers a 22-5 lead, and were unable to exploit a numerical advantage as Ipswich went a man down after a yellow card.
The visitors began the second half strongly and were awarded a penalty on 61 minutes, but were unable to convert.
Ipswich did take another penalty to reduce the deficit, but were made to pay after a mistake allowed Ely’s Matt French to pounce and extend the Tigers’ lead seven minutes from time.
There was still time for the Suffolk side to score a converted try as Ely secured a 29-22 victory.
Next up for Ely is a trip to bottom-placed Woodbridge this Saturday.