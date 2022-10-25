Tom Elliot scored a try for Ely Tigers in their dominant win over Holt. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers climbed into the top four of the London 1 Eastern Counties League with a comprehensive victory.

One change to the Tigers’ line-up was Jake Alsop, who played a key part in his side’s 42-17 win over Holt on October 22, their first home game in four weeks.

Alsop had an early chance to score a penalty just inside 22 metres, but his kick went wide of the post as Holt opened the scoring.

Missed tackles allowed the visitors to find space in the back line and from the restart, Ely had a chance to cut the deficit with another penalty, which Alsop took.

Tigers soon found themselves in front with their first try of the afternoon, Matt McCarthy crossing with the conversion added to make it 10-5 to the hosts.

Mitchell Kennett then added to the home side’s tally as Alsop added the extra points.

From here, Holt were rattled and went further behind when Tigers won the ball from a line-out.

Josh Fry capped off a man of the match performance for Ely Tigers with a try. - Credit: Steve Wells

They pushed forward with the maul to cross over in the corner, leaving Alsop with a difficult conversion which was missed.

Holt’s game was made more difficult when they were reduced to 14 men with half-time approaching.

And Tigers made the most of the extra man when Tom Elliot found space on the wing to try, to give Ely a 29-5 lead at Cambridge Commodities Park.

Holt were still a man down after half-time, and were unable to stop Matt French from breaking free.

He found Josh Fry on the wing who capped a man of the match performance with an unchallenged try, setting up an easy conversion for Alsop to ease Ely into a 36-5 lead.

The Norfolk outfit hit back with two quick tries to make it 36-17, but Alsop prevented any further comeback when two more penalties ensured Tigers would not be denied.

Ely are now in fourth place, but are expected to be tested once more when they visit unbeaten league leaders Saffron Walden on Saturday, October 29.

Walden, who beat West Norfolk 36-10 last weekend, have won seven straight games so far.