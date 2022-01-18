Ely Tigers keep up promotion push after Christmas lay-off
Ely Tigers continued their fight for a promotion spot as they brushed off a four-week lay-off with victory on the road.
Tigers returned to action for the first time since December 11 at Fakenham in the London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday, and conceded a lead after being penalised.
Knock-ons and forward passing was in abundance during the early stages, before captain Matt McCarthy stormed through to cross over, Jake Alsop adding the conversion.
Grant Storey added to the visitors’ lead, and Alfie Ramswell increased their advantage just before half-time after a well-timed pass from Matthew French.
Ely continued on the attack after the break, Alsop crossing over and adding the conversion to make it 24-7.
But Fakenham, who saw Tigers go a man down after French was shown a yellow card, fought back through Jamie Tuck’s try.
The hosts were unable to capitalise as neat footwork from replacement Nathan Brooks allowed him to dive home.
There was still time for another Tigers try as Lory Martin scored, before Fakenham added a consolation in Ely’s 36-19 triumph.
Ely, who are eight points behind leaders Holt, host Thetford at Cambridge Commodities Park this Saturday.