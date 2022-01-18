News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely Tigers keep up promotion push after Christmas lay-off

Logo Icon

Steve Wells

Published: 10:19 AM January 18, 2022
Fakenham vs Ely Tigers London 3 Eastern Counties League

Grant Storey scores for Ely Tigers in their win at Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely Tigers continued their fight for a promotion spot as they brushed off a four-week lay-off with victory on the road. 

Tigers returned to action for the first time since December 11 at Fakenham in the London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday, and conceded a lead after being penalised. 

Knock-ons and forward passing was in abundance during the early stages, before captain Matt McCarthy stormed through to cross over, Jake Alsop adding the conversion. 

Grant Storey added to the visitors’ lead, and Alfie Ramswell increased their advantage just before half-time after a well-timed pass from Matthew French. 

Fakenham vs Ely London 3 Eastern Counties League

Matt French received a yellow card for Ely Tigers in the win at Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Wells

Ely continued on the attack after the break, Alsop crossing over and adding the conversion to make it 24-7. 

But Fakenham, who saw Tigers go a man down after French was shown a yellow card, fought back through Jamie Tuck’s try. 

The hosts were unable to capitalise as neat footwork from replacement Nathan Brooks allowed him to dive home.

Fakenham vs Ely London 3 Eastern Counties League

Nathan Brooks in action for Ely Tigers at Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Wells

Most Read

  1. 1 Academy shake-up as one principal goes and another arrives
  2. 2 Baby murder accused 'didn't say much' after life support withdrawn
  3. 3 Mara is Ely Standard Pet of the Year - voted for by you
  1. 4 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  2. 5 Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life
  3. 6 Prince Charming mannequin seen in car on motorway is mistaken for a body
  4. 7 8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’
  5. 8 Teenage motorcyclist dies after BMW crash
  6. 9 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Ely City WI share 'exciting projects' for 2022

There was still time for another Tigers try as Lory Martin scored, before Fakenham added a consolation in Ely’s 36-19 triumph. 

Ely, who are eight points behind leaders Holt, host Thetford at Cambridge Commodities Park this Saturday. 

Rugby Union
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pymoor cottage that faces demolition and replaced with new home, 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Two into one won't do says council as homes plan is rejected

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Little Thetford village hall's committee discovered the issue over a supporter selling bacon rolls at a football match

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Bacon roll sales banned at village football matches

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Misjudgement mishap? Broad Lane, Cottenham

Cambs Live News | Gallery

Road blocked after HGV driver comes to grief

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely.

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Villagers confront the challenge of Corkers rising from the ashes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon