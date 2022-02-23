New teams wanted for Ely 6-a-side League

New teams are wanted for Ely's Thursday Evening Community 6-a-side League.

The league operates on Thurdays at Ely Hockey Club astro pitch and is affiliated to the FA.

Qualified referees are used to officiate games and all games are 30-minutes slots. The weekly fee to play is from £4 per player and each team play one game per week. Fixtures and league tables are on the league website and updated on a weekly basis.

Over 100 players weekly take part in the league and any standard of player or team are welcome to join. You can sign up as team or as an individual player and individual players will be entered into a team.

Soccersixes League Manager Tom Stringer said: "We are proud to provide a successful community event in the area on a weekly basis and also assist in increasing participation in football.

"Many players attend the weekly event and over the years it has become more popular. Anyone over 16 years old can play in the league and any standard of player or team can enter.

"Our community event weekly has been praised for providing an organised weekly sports event where people can meet and play sport in a safe and friendly environment."

Players or teams wishing to enter the Soccersixes weekly league can visit soccersixes.net or contact Tom on 07969 634304 for more information.