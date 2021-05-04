Published: 11:53 AM May 4, 2021

Despite the bright skies, fortunes on the court were not so forthcoming after opening day defeat for one of 10is Academy’s junior teams.

After going 3-1 down following the first round of matches, the Ely club failed to recover and lost 9-1 to Cambridge Academy in LTA National League Regional Division Two on Saturday.

Sebastien Scaux, head coach at 10is Academy, said: “Experience won the day.

A couple of players who featured for 10is Academy's 10U mixed doubles' team vs Cambridge Academy. - Credit: 10is Academy

“Three out of four of our players never played any official matches before. Cambridge Academy played better than we did; they were solid.”

It was the same outcome for the 12U boys’ team, who were involved in a thrilling contest with Peterborough City in Division One.

Alex Shackleton, 10is Academy’s number one player, had won the first match 7-5, but after losing the second set, the visitors held on to take the third set 11-9 in a match lasting two hours and 26 minutes.

10is Academy's 12U boys team were involved in a thrilling match against Peterborough City in the National League. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy's 12U boys team were involved in a thrilling match against Peterborough City in the National League. - Credit: 10is Academy

In doubles’ competition, there was less drama for Cassius Pennington and Jeremy Harvey, joined by Alexander Wallart, who won 7-6, 6-1, 6-4, eventually winning by a score of 8-4.

10is Academy’s men’s team return to court at Cambridge on Sunday, May 9, the 12U boys return to action on May 16 while the nine & under mixed play on May 23.