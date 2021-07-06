News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Youngsters have reason to cheer after end-of-season finale

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:22 PM July 6, 2021   
10is Academy 12 & Under Boys vs Cambridge Tennis Academy National League

10is Academy's 12 & Under boys' team secured second place in Division One of the National League with victory over Cambridge Tennis Academy. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy had reason to celebrate as one of its sides secured second spot in the National League. 

The club’s 12 & Under (12U) boys won five rubbers to one against Cambridge Tennis Academy on the final day of the season in Division One. 

Despite being three rubbers down last time out, there was no repeat as victories for Alex (6-7, 6-3, 10-4), Jeremy (6-0, 6-3) and the pair of Alexander and William (6-4, 6-3) helped the Ely-based side stay in command. 

10is Academy vs Cambridge Tennis Academy

10is Academy's 12 & Under boys' team secured second place in Division One of the National League with victory over Cambridge Tennis Academy. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy stayed in front after the break when William won his match 6-4, 6-2 and Alex paired with Jeremy to sail to a 6-3, 6-0 win. 

Sebastien Scaux, director at 10is Academy, said: “Our players went into the game knowing they needed a win to finish second and they delivered.” 

10is Academy vs Cambridge Tennis Academy

10is Academy's 12 & Under boys' team secured second place in Division One of the National League with victory over Cambridge Tennis Academy. - Credit: 10is Academy

In the Cambridgeshire Mixed League, 10is Academy’s first-team started their inaugural campaign with a draw against St Neots and a home defeat for the seconds. 

10is Academy visit Gransden as the second team host Great Shelford on Saturday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father 
  2. 2 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
  3. 3 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  1. 4 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  2. 5 Villagers arrange school prom in just 14 days thanks to fundraising
  3. 6 Bare knuckle star bids to inspire next generation at former club
  4. 7 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
  5. 8 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
  6. 9 90 colourful cow sculptures on show in free art trail
  7. 10 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays

If you are interested in joining 10is Academy or to learn more about the club, email: admin@10is.co.uk.  

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners who left Arbuckles without paying

Crime

Police enquiries continue into diners who refused to pay £200 bill

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Sam Bradford

Cambridgeshire

Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Person cut out of vehicle after car ends up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus