Youngsters have reason to cheer after end-of-season finale
- Credit: 10is Academy
10is Academy had reason to celebrate as one of its sides secured second spot in the National League.
The club’s 12 & Under (12U) boys won five rubbers to one against Cambridge Tennis Academy on the final day of the season in Division One.
Despite being three rubbers down last time out, there was no repeat as victories for Alex (6-7, 6-3, 10-4), Jeremy (6-0, 6-3) and the pair of Alexander and William (6-4, 6-3) helped the Ely-based side stay in command.
10is Academy stayed in front after the break when William won his match 6-4, 6-2 and Alex paired with Jeremy to sail to a 6-3, 6-0 win.
Sebastien Scaux, director at 10is Academy, said: “Our players went into the game knowing they needed a win to finish second and they delivered.”
In the Cambridgeshire Mixed League, 10is Academy’s first-team started their inaugural campaign with a draw against St Neots and a home defeat for the seconds.
10is Academy visit Gransden as the second team host Great Shelford on Saturday.
If you are interested in joining 10is Academy or to learn more about the club, email: admin@10is.co.uk.