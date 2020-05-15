Chairman hopes everyone can ‘enjoy tennis again’ as Ely Tennis Club reopens amid lockdown

Ely Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUB Archant

Ely Tennis Club chairman Andrew Church hopes that “everyone can now enjoy playing tennis again” after it reopened its doors to the public this week.

The club opened their tennis courts on Wednesday (May 13) in line with the Government’s coronavirus guidelines on outdoor exercise, where only members of the same household can play with each other.

“It has been a very busy couple of days making sure that we have the LTA’s (Lawn Tennis Association) COVID-19 guidelines in place before we opened the courts back up, but it has been great to see so many families using the courts,” Church said.

“We have very strict guidelines in place and ask that all players follow them to the letter.”

Both members and non-members can play on any of the club’s four courts, where details of the LTA’s guidelines on the use of tennis courts under current restrictions will be sent once a court is booked.

A half-hour session costs £5. To book a court, visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/elytennisclub.