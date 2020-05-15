Advanced search

Chairman hopes everyone can ‘enjoy tennis again’ as Ely Tennis Club reopens amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:57 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 15 May 2020

Ely Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUB

Ely Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUB

Archant

Ely Tennis Club chairman Andrew Church hopes that “everyone can now enjoy playing tennis again” after it reopened its doors to the public this week.

Ely Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUBEly Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUB

The club opened their tennis courts on Wednesday (May 13) in line with the Government’s coronavirus guidelines on outdoor exercise, where only members of the same household can play with each other.

“It has been a very busy couple of days making sure that we have the LTA’s (Lawn Tennis Association) COVID-19 guidelines in place before we opened the courts back up, but it has been great to see so many families using the courts,” Church said.

“We have very strict guidelines in place and ask that all players follow them to the letter.”

Both members and non-members can play on any of the club’s four courts, where details of the LTA’s guidelines on the use of tennis courts under current restrictions will be sent once a court is booked.

A half-hour session costs £5. To book a court, visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/elytennisclub.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Most Read

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Latest from the Ely Standard

Payback on housing loans likely to be delayed as East Cambridgeshire Council assesses impact of cornonavirus on its finances

Haddenham Community Land Trust housing, The site, off West End on rural land at the Aldreth end of Haddenham, began taking shape earlier this year but has been held up by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding from East Cambs Council likely to be re-scheduled. Picture; PALACE GREEN HOMES.

Chairman hopes everyone can ‘enjoy tennis again’ as Ely Tennis Club reopens amid lockdown

Ely Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUB

Principal calls for patience as school makes first steps towards reopening amid lockdown

Ely College principal Richard Spencer has called for families to be patient as the school makes its first steps towards fully reopening. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

School donates hundreds of PPE face shields to frontline workers

King’s Ely have made and donated more than 800 personal protective equipment (PPE) face shields to local frontline and key workers. Picture: KING'S ELY
Drive 24