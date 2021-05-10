Published: 12:49 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 12:52 PM May 10, 2021

10is Academy's men's team reigned supreme over Cambridge Academy in their latest LTA National League Regional Division Two contest. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy’s men’s team returned to court in style, while it was a painful defeat for one of their junior sides at the weekend.

Tom Shackleton clinched is second win in LTA National League Regional Division Two, plus victories for Jordan Timson and recent signing Michael Ling at Cambridge Academy.

Captain Shackleton led by example to win 6-1, 6-3 as Timson and Ling won 6-0, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-2 respectively.

Despite Chris Hemmings losing his first match 6-2, 6-3, the Ely club’s doubles won comfortably while the debutant and Ling lost 6-2, 2-6, 4-10 in 10is’ 4-2 victory overall.

Meanwhile, the 10U team succumbed to a 6-0 home defeat.

You may also want to watch:

William Brooker’s efforts to withstand his opponent proved in vain, losing a third-set tiebreak 2-6, 4-3, 8-10.

Four players competed for the first time, and head coach Sebastien Scaux believes a lack of game time proved crucial.

He said: “Our players looked technically good but we lacked experience.

“We have some hardworking players showing signs of a bright future, but we must make sure they start competing on a regular basis.”

The 10U team are at Bourn on May 16 and the 12U boys visit Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club, while the 16U girls’ squad go to Cambridge Tennis Academy on May 15.