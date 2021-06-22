10is Academy on brink of silverware after battling win
- Credit: 10is Academy
10is Academy are on the brink of winning silverware after a narrow win left them one match away from National League glory.
The club’s 16U Girls team beat Cambridge Tennis Academy 8-4 in Division One on Sunday, June 20 after a battling display.
10is’ number one player Georgia Shields won both her singles matches 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 and doubles matches 6-3, 6-2, while Ciara Comley lost in match of the day, 7-6 (6-8), 4-6.
However, Comley did not let defeat hinder her performance in the doubles to leave her team in pole position to lift the trophy.
Newcome Tru Dymble also played, losing in two sets 3-6, 4-6.
You may also want to watch:
Sebastian Scaux, coach at 10is Academy, said: “This has been a strange year for everyone and be one match away from winning the league is something positive we could remember.
“We have one more match against Cambridge Tennis Academy and after the first match, it is clear that they have as much right as us to claim the title.”
Most Read
- 1 £2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements
- 2 Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze
- 3 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
- 4 Cast announced for open-air musical in cathedral grounds
- 5 Mum shares her experience in call for IVF to be reinstated
- 6 Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry
- 7 Hundreds of singers and musicians capture ‘Spirit of the Fens’ at concert
- 8 Councillors to spend £1m in bid to tackle climate change
- 9 Network Rail seeks green light for Cambridge South station
- 10 Glass artist's angel wings sculpture is a poignant tribute