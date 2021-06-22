Published: 11:25 AM June 22, 2021

10is Academy's 16U Girls team are one match away from winning the National League after a battling display against Cambridge Tennis Academy. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy are on the brink of winning silverware after a narrow win left them one match away from National League glory.

The club’s 16U Girls team beat Cambridge Tennis Academy 8-4 in Division One on Sunday, June 20 after a battling display.

10is’ number one player Georgia Shields won both her singles matches 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 and doubles matches 6-3, 6-2, while Ciara Comley lost in match of the day, 7-6 (6-8), 4-6.

However, Comley did not let defeat hinder her performance in the doubles to leave her team in pole position to lift the trophy.

Newcome Tru Dymble also played, losing in two sets 3-6, 4-6.

Sebastian Scaux, coach at 10is Academy, said: “This has been a strange year for everyone and be one match away from winning the league is something positive we could remember.

“We have one more match against Cambridge Tennis Academy and after the first match, it is clear that they have as much right as us to claim the title.”