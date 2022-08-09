Ely Tennis Club members serving up more important wins

Ely Tennis Club continues its victorious trend with all-important wins for their mixed doubles, super seniors and women's teams.

The women's super seniors opened their account with a thrilling 5-1 win over Milton in the Cambs League, while the men had a convincing 6-0 success over Exning, which should see them top the table.

The women's second team ended their campaign on a high with a 6-2 win over Papworth, with their first pairing winning all four of their sets.

Ely Tennis Club's women's second team face the camera - Credit: Ely TC

The second pair drew both of their two-set matches, 6-4 0-6 against the first pair and 3-6 7-5 against the second.

Papworth proved strong opponents and Ely had to work very hard and remain patient in some challenging long rallies.

In the mixed doubles, Ely's second and third teams managed 5-3 wins on the same night, against Longstanton and Cambourne thirds respectively.

And more recently, the Ely mixed team beat Cambridge fourths 5-3 in Division Five and the second team saw off Huntingdon seconds to move top of Division Eight.

Ely Tennis Club's mixed second team face the camera - Credit: Ely TC

Ely Tennis Club is signing up new members this year and would be delighted to introduce those interested in playing some tennis.

They welcome players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds and are a not-for-profit club for the Ely community.

Email play@elytennisclub.co.uk or visit their facebook page elytennisclubuk for more details.







