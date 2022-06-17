Ely Tennis Club and inspire2coach throw Minions themed day

Ely Tennis Club and inspire2coach recently hosted a Minions themed coaching session for children.

The session them to play a series of games and activities inspired by the Minions from the Despicable Me franchise.

Children played Minion dodgeball, Minion coconuts, Minion mash up and Magic Minions, as well as regular games like tennis cricket, tennis golf and rack attack.

The parent of an attendee said: “It’s such a good idea to theme some of these sessions, it really connects with the kids and gives them something familiar to engage with.”

Matt from inspire2coach said: “It was such a fun session; all of the kids were on great form and really seemed to enjoy the fact that everything was themed around something that they knew really well.

"We'd love to welcome more children and families from the Ely community to come and try tennis with us throughout the summer!”