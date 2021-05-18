News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Harsh lesson for Ely tennis youngsters after heavy defeats

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:22 PM May 18, 2021   
10is Academy 12 and under vs Cambridge LTC

10is Academy's 12U boys team who played Cambridge LTC in the National League. - Credit: 10is Academy

It was tough pickings for 10is Academy after experiencing heavy defeats in the National League. 

The Ely club’s 12U boys were victims of the Cambridge LTC steamroller in their 12-0 loss in Division One, and head coach Sebastien Scaux stated where his team could improve. 

He said: “The 12 & Under boys team won their previous game against Peterborough, but you could see a lack of intensity and focus.  

“Against powerful players like Cambridge LTC have, playing without focus and high intensity doesn’t give you much hope of victory. 

“The boys are gutted because they know there's more in them.” 

It was a similar fate for the 10U mixed team who, despite a battling performance, lost 10-2 to Bourn. 

Scaux added: “Both our teams played with three players instead of four.  

10is Academy 9 and under vs Bourn

The 10U mixed team who played for 10is Academy against Bourn in the National League. 10is fielded one of their 9U mixed players for the match. - Credit: 10is Academy

“Knowing you are starting your matches already having lost a third of the rubbers, you know you will need a great performance from all of your players to hope for victory.” 

The 16U girls’ match at Cambridge Academy on Saturday was cancelled due to rain.  

On May 22, 10is’ 14U boys will be in action at home to David Lloyd Cambridge. 

