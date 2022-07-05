Ely Tennis Club to hold Wimbledon-themed event day

Ely Tennis Club is holding its very own Wimbledon finals day event at their club grounds.

The club is offering a range of tennis games to everyone who comes down on the day.

The games will be suitable for children and adults and for players at all varying levels of skill.

Ely Tennis Club Wimbledon Day poster - Credit: Andrew Birley

From 9am to 2pm visitors can play tennis and watch the exhibition match, where the players will use the clubs collection of vintage rackets and tennis whites.

From noon to 2pm visitors can enjoy the Wimbledon themed feast.

Lastly, from 2pm to 6pm visitors can watch the men’s final in the EOSA bar.

The event will run on Sunday, July 10 from 9am to 6pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £10 per person and junior tickets are priced at £5.

Both tickets allow for entry throughout the entire day.

Tickets can be purchased at https://elytennisclub.co.uk/shop