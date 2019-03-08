Try table tennis for free in Littleport this Thursday

Ely Tennis Club is holding a free taster session from 6.30pm to 9pm on Thursday (July 18) at Littleport Leisure Centre as part of National Table Tennis Day.

The club holds weekly practice and club evenings at both Ely College and Littleport Leisure Centre as well as having eight competitive league teams in the Ely & District League and the Cambridgeshire League.

Karen Byford, club secretary, said: "A grant from Sport England in 2017 for £9,600, has allowed the club to purchase new equipment, subsidise the costs of two new practice venues, train coaches and offer more younger players the opportunity to play the sport locally.

"We are now rated as a premier club, with a membership of nearly 80 members of all ages and abilities.

"The club is keen to reach more local people to come along for a free taster session and try out the sport for themselves."

For more information visit www.elytabletennisclub.co.uk or email elytabletennis@gmail.com