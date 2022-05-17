10is Academy caps near perfect weekend in the National League

The new tennis club in Ely won five out of their six matches in the National League on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The Mixed 1 team lost to Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club - Credit: 10is Academy

The weekend did not start well. On Saturday, the Mixed team, who were playing their first match in the top division, came up against the very experienced Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club, and it showed. Cambridge won 8/0.

The 12 and under boys changed the momentum with a strong 9-2 win at Cambridge Tennis Academy (CTA) ending Saturday with one win and one defeat.

The eight and under team won at Cambridge Tennis Academy - Credit: 10is Academy

On Sunday morning, the 10 and under welcomed City of Peterborough. They defeated their opponent 10/2. In the meantime, away at CTA, the eight and under recorded a 10/6 win.

The 10 and under team celebrated a home victory - Credit: 10is Academy

The Men 2 defeated Papworth away in a tight shootout match after both teams won two singles and one doubles match. This victory rewarded 10is Academy with a positive feel to the end of another busy weekend.

The Men 2 team celebrated a victory at Papworth - Credit: 10is Academy

In the afternoon, the Men 1 assured a 12-0 win at CTA including another 6/0 6/0 for 10is Academy’s on form player, Rhys Baxter - the second time in as many matches in what he later labelled as “The perfect start of the season”.

Men 1 celebrated their victory at Cambridge Tennis Academy - Credit: 10is Academy

The pressure was on the Men 2 to perform. They entered their second match in the National League with a clear mindset.

Seeking a first win in the division 2, player number 1 and 2, Mish and Max, played lights-out tennis against the home team. It culminated in a 6/1 6/0 win for Max and 6/2 6/1 for Mish.

14-year-old James played his first match and despite a tight loss in 3 sets 3/6 7/5 6/10 he showed why the future of 10is Academy looks bright.

The ever-improving Chris also lost his match despite another nail-biting match making it 2-2 overall before the start of the doubles. Mish and Max once again dominated their opposition with a 6/1 6/2 win while James and Chris lost 4/6 1/6

The win had to be decided in a tiebreak to 10 points shootout match. Max and Chris paired up: trailing 4/6 Chris held his serve to keep the team into contention. This point was the turning point with the pair taking the overall victory with a 10/7 win.

The teams are now looking forward to the next fixtures in the Cambridgeshire league this time with the Men 2 away at Cottenham on Monday, the Men 1 at home against Rysbigate on Wednesday and the Women 1 away at Great Shelford on Friday.