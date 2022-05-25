Ely Tennis Club serving up early Summer League successes

Ely Tennis Club is toasting triumphs in men's and women's doubles that see their teams topping the Cambs Dunlop Summer League tables.

The women's first team have secured the perfect start to the 2022 season, with victories against Royston and Newmarket putting them two points clear at the top of Division Five.

Victories for the men’s first team against Royston and Cottenham has put them at the top of Division Six, while success against Buckden and Milton puts the men’s second team in pole position in Division Eight too.

Ely Tennis Club's women's second team face the camera - Credit: Ely TC

The achievements don’t end there as the women's second team having played two and won two against teams at Cambridge and Milton respectively currently sit second in Division Six only as a result of playing one match less than Buckden. Their clash on June 6 will be crucial.

The women's and men’s third teams have also had some success with which to build upon, with the women beating Haslingfield and the men securing victory over Ribsygate.

This positive start to the season comes off the back of an exciting period for the club, after a new chair was appointed in September, brand new floodlights were installed in February and a new coaching partnership was formed with inspire2Coach from April, to provide coaching to all player levels and age groups.

Jason Morley, Ely Tennis Club’s chair, said: "We are delighted with these recent results and think they demonstrate what a positive time it is for the club with the growing membership and all of the recent developments.

"With plans in place for improving our facilities in the future, our aim is to continue to be a welcoming and inclusive community club for Ely, and the local area."

Ely Tennis Club was formed in 1989 and is proud to be a community based not-for-profit organisation, with its home at the EOSA complex at Ely Leisure Village.

New members are always welcome, please contact elytennisclub@hotmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elytennisclubuk if you are interested in having a chat, organising a tour of the facilities, or just coming along to play tennis!

Full league tables can be found at https://competitions.lta.org.uk/sport/onlineleague?id=5BB7412C-6881-4825-8D6F-DB71D344FBE6