Ely Tennis Club teams topping Cambs Summer League tables

Ely Tennis Club's ladies doubles first team and men's doubles second team continue to top their Cambs Dunlop Summer League tables.

The ladies continued their unbeaten start to the 2022 season with a 5-3 victory against third-placed Fulbourn to maintain the two-point margin at the top of Division Five.

They face a crucial match against second-placed Royston, where a large crowd is expected to cheer them on their way, while the second team sit third in Division Six but have two games in hand over leaders Buckden.

Victory for the men’s seconds against Saffron Walden and Milton also sees them two points clear at the top of Division Eight, with a crucial match against third-placed Chatteris due to take place.

And the men’s third teams are celebrating their recent victory over David Lloyd who are just one place ahead of them in Division 10.

It’s highly likely that at least some of this success is attributable to the recent doubles Saturday coaching clinics offered by the new team from inspire2coach.

They have focused tactics for men’s, women’s and mixed, and serving and returning and will move on to improving baseline games and net games in the weeks ahead.

Non-members are always welcome at the clinics, email elytennisclub@hotmail.co.uk if you would like to join in or find out more about playing tennis with them.

The full league tables can be found at https://competitions.lta.org.uk/sport/onlineleague?id=5BB7412C-6881-4825-8D6F-DB71D344FBE6.

