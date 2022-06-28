Ely Tennis Club ladies serve up title in style

Ely Tennis Club's ladies clinched the Cambs 2022 LTA Dunlop Summer League Division Five title in style recently.

Needing at least a draw to seal top spot, they beat Cambridge-based Hens 8-0 for a seventh successive victory and the maximum 14 points, with 46 sets won and only 10 lost.

Regular team training and the invaluable input of new coaching team Inspire2Coach are seen as key reasons behind the current strength and depth of the club.

The men's second team also clinched promotion with a 6-2 win over Great Shelford to complete an unbeaten season and the club is holding a Wimbledon Open Day on Sunday July 10, including social tennis and refreshments.

Chair Jason Morley said: "This is a fantastic achievement for Ely Tennis Club's teams and we look forward to building on this success in the Mixed Doubles Leagues that are about to begin and in the Winter Leagues starting later in the year."

Ely Tennis Club was formed in 1989 and is a community-based, not-for-profit organisation located at the EOSA complex at Ely Leisure Village.

New members are always welcome and can contact the club by emailing elytennisclub@hotmail.com or via their facebook page.