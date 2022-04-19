News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Taekwondo School students make the grade

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:35 AM April 19, 2022
Junior beginners face the camera at Ely Taekwondo School

Junior beginners face the camera at Ely Taekwondo School - Credit: Mark Farnham

Ely Taekwondo School members impressed at their April colour belt grading recently.

Ross Carleton, Josh Dibb, Natalie Hawkins, Emily Howlett, Harrison Satur, Fabio Simoes and Caitlin Tungatt passed their ninth Kup.

And Ethan Botes, Jean Charles Bannier Guerrero, Ian Bannier Pedrosia, Arthur Clark, Matthew Costall, Lucas Snape, Freddie Vail and Justine Whitworth achieved their eighth Kup.

Intermediate Juniors face the camera at Ely Taekwondo School

Intermediate Juniors face the camera at Ely Taekwondo School - Credit: Mark Farnham

Receiving their seventh Kup were Lex Follett, Darren Gill, Theodore Jordan, Suri Lee, Flavia Rolfe and Jake Speed, while sixth Kup went to Jacob Day, Isaac Howlett, Violet Jefferys, Ariyaana Khanom and Emma Kiss.

Members achieving fifth Kup included Tommy Grant, Joshua Howlett and Henry White, while fourth Kup awards went to Laura Keay and Neo Pearce.

Completing the gradings were third Kups for Kitty Board and Niamh Faulkner.


