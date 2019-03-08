Advanced search

Iona and Hannah among the successes for Ely Swimming Club as they take part in regional championship

PUBLISHED: 11:24 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 13 May 2019

Iona Trainer and Hannah Turner (pictured) swam strongly representing Ely at a regional competition. Picture; ELY SWIMMING CLUB

Iona Trainer and Hannah Turner (pictured) swam strongly representing Ely at a regional competition. Picture; ELY SWIMMING CLUB

Eight swimmers from City of Ely Swimming Club qualified for the 2019 Swim England east region long course championships.

They will compete against the top swimmers of their age from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

The championships kicked off at Luton for swimmers categorised 15 years and over.

Iona Trainer and Hannah Turner (pictured) swam strongly representing Ely.

In her first regionals, Hannah achieved a long course (50m pool) PB in 50m breaststroke.

Iona swam over all three days having qualified for 50m & 100m freestyle, 50m, 100m & 200m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m, 100m & 200m butterfly.

Iona's strongest performance came in 50m breaststroke where she qualified for the regional final and won the Silver medal. Iona also gained a new long course PB in 200m Butterfly.

Next up will be Daniel Kendall, the only club member aged 14 years and under to qualify for the Eastern Regional distance events.

Daniel swims the 800m Freestyle, again at Luton, on May 18. Daniel will join Ely's other 14 years and under regional qualifiers Tia Hill, Thomas Alderton, Amelie Hawksley, Maximilian Veiga and Georgia Holgate for the final bank holiday weekend of regional competition across May 25 to 27 at UEA's sportspark in Norwich.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019.

Inquest opens into the death of local musician Bertie Buck, 29, whose body was pulled from the river at Ely

Performing in Ely, Bertie Buck, 29, who died last month. His body was recovered from the river at Ely near The Cutter. An inquest into his death opened at Huntingdon today. Picture; FACEBOOK

Highs and lows of East Cambridgeshire elections 2019 where turnout rose to almost 40 per cent in some places but dropped to 22 per cent in Littleport

Conservatives cling on in East Cambridgeshire after Liberal Democrat surge. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Support group for people with chronic illnesses marks third anniversary

Chronic illness sufferers unite for support group third anniversary in Ely. Picture: MARIA STABLEFORD.

Chatteris and Ely companies celebrate success at Truckfest 2019 - and Wisbech firms gets a special mention for their input

Chris and John Sallis with the Volvo FH N111HFF - P J Lee & Sons, Ely. Truckfest 2019. Picture; GARY MALKIN

