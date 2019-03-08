Iona and Hannah among the successes for Ely Swimming Club as they take part in regional championship

Iona Trainer and Hannah Turner (pictured) swam strongly representing Ely at a regional competition. Picture; ELY SWIMMING CLUB Archant

Eight swimmers from City of Ely Swimming Club qualified for the 2019 Swim England east region long course championships.

They will compete against the top swimmers of their age from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

The championships kicked off at Luton for swimmers categorised 15 years and over.

In her first regionals, Hannah achieved a long course (50m pool) PB in 50m breaststroke.

Iona swam over all three days having qualified for 50m & 100m freestyle, 50m, 100m & 200m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m, 100m & 200m butterfly.

Iona's strongest performance came in 50m breaststroke where she qualified for the regional final and won the Silver medal. Iona also gained a new long course PB in 200m Butterfly.

Next up will be Daniel Kendall, the only club member aged 14 years and under to qualify for the Eastern Regional distance events.

Daniel swims the 800m Freestyle, again at Luton, on May 18. Daniel will join Ely's other 14 years and under regional qualifiers Tia Hill, Thomas Alderton, Amelie Hawksley, Maximilian Veiga and Georgia Holgate for the final bank holiday weekend of regional competition across May 25 to 27 at UEA's sportspark in Norwich.