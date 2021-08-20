Ely swimmers in record-breaking mood on welcome return to action
Clare Challenger
- Credit: City of Ely Swimming Club
It has been a successful return for City of Ely Swimming Club as they were back in competitive action for the first time since last year.
Members attended competitions for the top East Region swimmers, the first competitive event since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Three of the club’s 10 to 11-year-old swimmers, Jorja Atkinson, Joshua Black and Annabelle Smith, competed at the East Region Future Champions event in Basildon.
Jorja recorded six personal best (PBs) times in his eight events, as well as second place in the 100m Fly.
Joshua notched three PBs in four events and Annabelle earned three PBs in six events.
Five swimmers competed at the Festival of Swimming events in Norwich and London.
Megan Clarke won two PBs while Lexi Harrison achieved three PBs in seven events.
A club record was also broken thanks to Amelie Hawksley in the 200m Butterfly.
Tia Hill had four PBs while Daniel Kendall qualified for 11 events, earned nine PBs and five club records.