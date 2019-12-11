RUGBY: Ely Tigers beaten by table-toppers West Norfolk

Ely Tigers man Matt McCarthy is stopped in his tracks against West Norfolk. Picture: STEVE WELLS Archant

Ely Tigers were beaten by the London 3 Eastern Counties table-toppers last Saturday.

Jake Alsop touches down for Ely Tigers' first try against West Norfolk. Picture: STEVE WELLS Jake Alsop touches down for Ely Tigers' first try against West Norfolk. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The local lads went down 29-14 to West Norfolk at Cambridge Commodities Park.

Tigers opened the scoring against the run of play as Jake Alsop charged down a kick, gathered the loose ball and raced in for a try which he converted himself.

But that merely served as a wake-up call for the pacesetting visitors who responded with a converted try of their own moments later.

And North Norfolk then hit the front on the stroke of half-time with another seven-point haul after touching down in the corner. Tigers' appeals that a visiting winger was out of play before releasing the ball during the build-up were ignored.

Scott MacFarlane looks to offload the ball during Ely Tigers' game against table-topping West Norfolk. Picture: STEVE WELLS Scott MacFarlane looks to offload the ball during Ely Tigers' game against table-topping West Norfolk. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The next try in the second half was always going to be crucial with the game finely poised and it went the way of West Norfolk after they broke from the rear of a scrum.

And their advantage was soon extended further as a number of missed tackles from Tigers were punished despite the best efforts of Joel Scott Paul.

West Norfolk then kicked a penalty to complete their haul of points before Tigers hit back with a consolation try.

Scott Paul touched down in the corner after being fed the ball by Ryan Clark and Alsop again added the extras.

Ely Tigers man Jim Storrey stops a West Norfolk attack last Saturday. Picture: STEVE WELLS Ely Tigers man Jim Storrey stops a West Norfolk attack last Saturday. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The defeat leaves third-placed Tigers 13 points off the pace being set by their West Norfolk conquerors.

They trail second-placed Cantabs by 11 points but can close that gap when travelling to take on the Cambridge side this Saturday in their final outing of 2019.

